MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $55.38 million during the quarter.

MetroCity Bankshares Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MCBS stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. MetroCity Bankshares has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.58.

MetroCity Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 35.64%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

In other MetroCity Bankshares news, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 5,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $109,046.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,923,900.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $55,563.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,328,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,721,866.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 5,393 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $109,046.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,923,900.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,016 shares of company stock worth $446,384. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 225.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 450.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 1,143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans.

