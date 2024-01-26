Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MNMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNMD opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $146.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. Equities analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $48,050.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,097.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 25,663 shares of company stock worth $93,157 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNMD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

