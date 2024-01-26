Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 161,538 Shares of Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 594,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,538 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Flora Growth worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flora Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Flora Growth by 154.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 131,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 79,537 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flora Growth by 88.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Flora Growth by 1,037.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 568,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Flora Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGC opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.44. Flora Growth Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

Flora Growth ( NASDAQ:FLGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. Flora Growth had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 84.86%. The company had revenue of $17.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Flora Growth Corp. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements.

