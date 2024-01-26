Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,680 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 29,108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,917,000 after acquiring an additional 190,343 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 22,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,572,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after acquiring an additional 294,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KTOS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 7,522 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $139,081.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,060.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $139,081.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,060.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,159 shares of company stock worth $1,530,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of KTOS opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.00. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -116.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $274.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.91 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile



Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

