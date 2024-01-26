Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,631 Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 135.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 91,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 52,742 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 62.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Hello Group by 47.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 113,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 36,655 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Hello Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,152 shares in the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MOMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hello Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Hello Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $417.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.47 million. Hello Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Research analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

