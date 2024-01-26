Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PARR. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,623,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 459.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,258,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Par Pacific by 34.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,297,000 after acquiring an additional 710,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 14.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,956,000 after purchasing an additional 508,925 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,545,000 after purchasing an additional 488,246 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Par Pacific Trading Up 1.6 %

PARR opened at $34.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.98. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $37.50.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 64.64% and a net margin of 6.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

