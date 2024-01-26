Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 2,058 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nuvalent by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 48,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $3,663,432.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,724,698 shares in the company, valued at $130,145,711.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 48,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $3,663,432.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,724,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,145,711.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $3,032,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,300 shares of company stock valued at $15,301,958. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nuvalent from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Nuvalent Price Performance

NUVL opened at $76.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.30 and its 200 day moving average is $56.48. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $80.94.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

