Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,272 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 112,694.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in GoodRx by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,318,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,061 shares in the last quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the second quarter valued at $5,333,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GoodRx by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after buying an additional 739,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in GoodRx by 779.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 735,011 shares during the last quarter. 33.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.79, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.33.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. GoodRx had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Wagner bought 104,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $537,047.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 104,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,047.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 129,888 shares of company stock valued at $686,705 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GDRX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GoodRx from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of GoodRx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoodRx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

