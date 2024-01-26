Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,056,000 after purchasing an additional 506,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,998 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in FOX by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,764,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,486,000 after acquiring an additional 27,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FOX by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,807,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,976,000 after acquiring an additional 253,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,570,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,651,000 after purchasing an additional 173,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOX stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $34.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.15.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

