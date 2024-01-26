Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $696,000 Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 48,054 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $350,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 31.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,176,000 after purchasing an additional 142,761 shares in the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.53. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $47.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.22% and a negative net margin of 2,854.75%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

