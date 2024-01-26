Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $705,000 Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTST. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 557.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in NETSTREIT by 62.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 18.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTST shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $17.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

Shares of NTST opened at $18.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 141.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.68.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

