Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $718,000 Stock Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Sonos by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sonos in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the third quarter valued at about $826,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Sonos by 354.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 229,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sonos by 19.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $16.22 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $21.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $305.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.79 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SONO shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sonos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

In related news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $77,954.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,138 shares in the company, valued at $272,035.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,727 shares of company stock worth $106,878. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

