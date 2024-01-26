Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $740,000 Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Andersons were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Andersons by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Andersons by 13.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Andersons by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Andersons during the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Andersons by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Andersons

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 10,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $606,871.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,859.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 10,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $606,871.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,859.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 4,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $247,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,581.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,817 shares of company stock worth $3,214,825. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Andersons Stock Performance

ANDE stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $58.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.50.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Andersons Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Andersons

(Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

See Also

