Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $744,000 Stock Holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the third quarter worth $202,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 17,229 shares during the last quarter. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:IVT opened at $25.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 645.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average is $24.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $27.25.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is presently 2,150.54%.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

