Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $777,000 Stake in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,936 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.86% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RLMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 113.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 24,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 596.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 29,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $3.62 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06.

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.22. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

