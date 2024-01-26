Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $815,000 Stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 274.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 17.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average of $23.74. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.64) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 5,779.62%. Analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAGE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sage Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

