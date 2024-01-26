Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $827,000 Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.56.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $74.45 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.69 and a 1-year high of $121.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $823.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.18 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 132.32%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

