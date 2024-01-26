Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,915,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

H&R Block Stock Up 0.8 %

H&R Block stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.89. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.06 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 244.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

