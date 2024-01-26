Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 52.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 28,610 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 46.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 265,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 83,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,130,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,889,000 after purchasing an additional 83,885 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.91.

SEE stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.31. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $56.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 126.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

