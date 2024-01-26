Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Global X Clean Water ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Clean Water ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Global X Clean Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AQWA opened at $15.87 on Friday. Global X Clean Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Global X Clean Water ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Clean Water ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Global X Clean Water ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

