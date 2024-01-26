Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,961 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,662 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,713,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,144,000 after purchasing an additional 47,965 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 14,002 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northwest Bancshares

In related news, EVP Devin T. Cygnar bought 13,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $150,064.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,064.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy B. Fannin sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $74,175.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devin T. Cygnar bought 13,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $150,064.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at $150,064.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $186.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWBI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

