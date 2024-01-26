Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPRE. Zenyatta Capital Management LP increased its stake in Green Plains by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 472,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 35.0% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 461,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after acquiring an additional 119,600 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 36,791 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $892.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James D. Anderson acquired 2,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Green Plains news, Director James D. Anderson acquired 2,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,619.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker bought 5,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $125,070.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,049,508.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,879 shares of company stock worth $206,763 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

