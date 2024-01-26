Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,274 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 513,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,274,000 after acquiring an additional 31,876 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 9.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NBT Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

NBT Bancorp Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $36.98 on Friday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $43.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $135.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.12%.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

