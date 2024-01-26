Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 14.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Par Pacific by 2.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Par Pacific by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $34.87 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 64.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

