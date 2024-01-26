Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,007 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,080,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 378.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 59,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 13.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,136,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,607,000 after buying an additional 259,002 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 132,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:UE opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $18.79.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $101.73 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

