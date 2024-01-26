Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,115 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,613,000 after purchasing an additional 226,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,228,000 after acquiring an additional 636,463 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,896,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,948 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,335,000 after buying an additional 745,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,638,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,723,000 after acquiring an additional 131,298 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $15.62 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.26%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,354,056.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $261,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,354,056.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

