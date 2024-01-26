Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,315 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 817.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Up 0.9 %

JBGS opened at $16.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $20.91.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -136.36%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.