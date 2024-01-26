Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,449 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,876 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MITK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 255,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mitek Systems by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Mitek Systems by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 180,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 53,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,606,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after purchasing an additional 164,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MITK. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Mitek Systems

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $32,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,932.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 7,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $78,648.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,061.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,932.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,648 shares of company stock valued at $964,506. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mitek Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 4.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitek Systems

(Free Report)

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.