Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 16,000 Shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Free Report) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.27% of iShares MSCI BIC ETF worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKF. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF in the second quarter worth $477,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 706.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 53,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 2,768.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI BIC ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI BIC ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.99. iShares MSCI BIC ETF has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $38.62.

iShares MSCI BIC ETF Profile

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI BIC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI BIC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.