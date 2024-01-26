Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 16,308 Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,004,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,308 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Village Farms International by 87.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 31.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Village Farms International ( NASDAQ:VFF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $69.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.73.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

