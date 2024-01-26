Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 238,558 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 238,558 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icahn Carl C grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 334,494,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,710,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34,496,953 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 326,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 837,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,417,000 after acquiring an additional 290,199 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $4,367,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 158,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 102,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Icahn Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEP opened at $17.92 on Friday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $54.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.32%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -180.18%.

Icahn Enterprises Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

