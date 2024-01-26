Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 2,548 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,536 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,590,499 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $259,998,000 after purchasing an additional 200,799 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 7,437.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $145,992,000 after buying an additional 3,629,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 14.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,485,651 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $94,496,000 after purchasing an additional 451,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,053,551 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $82,782,000 after acquiring an additional 55,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,971,290 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $80,552,000 after purchasing an additional 203,619 shares in the last quarter.

FL opened at $28.91 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.05.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

