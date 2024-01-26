Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $778,000 Position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPBD. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the third quarter worth approximately $815,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Upbound Group during the third quarter worth about $291,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the third quarter worth $2,415,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Upbound Group during the third quarter worth about $26,094,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the third quarter worth $2,251,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPBD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Upbound Group from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens raised shares of Upbound Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Upbound Group Stock Performance

Shares of Upbound Group stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.84. Upbound Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Upbound Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The firm had revenue of $979.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is 1,057.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $30,041.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,922.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Profile

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Further Reading

