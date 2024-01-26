Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 32.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IIIV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $30.83.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $96.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

