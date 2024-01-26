Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58,066 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 159,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 16,862 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,545,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,281,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,078,000 after acquiring an additional 41,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 17.2% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 154,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 22,696 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTG shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 0.3 %

MGIC Investment stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $20.02.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $296.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 61.88%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 18.62%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

