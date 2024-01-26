Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Free Report) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.27% of iShares MSCI BIC ETF worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 168,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 114,114 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 391.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 77,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 61,631 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 706.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 53,130 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 119,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 34,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 2,768.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI BIC ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BKF opened at $32.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI BIC ETF has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $38.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99.

iShares MSCI BIC ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

