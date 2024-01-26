Moelis & Company Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the asset manager will earn ($0.23) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

MC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $38.33.

Moelis & Company Trading Up 0.7 %

Moelis & Company stock opened at $55.65 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $58.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.06.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $272.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.22 million.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 91.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 19,675 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $819,660.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,131.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moelis & Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

