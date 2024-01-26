Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,335.00

Shares of Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,335 ($29.67) and last traded at GBX 2,250 ($28.59), with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,235 ($28.40).

Morgan Sindall Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90. The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,631.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,140.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,012.28.

About Morgan Sindall Group

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

