MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Shares Down 4% Following Insider Selling

Shares of MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) were down 4% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 490,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 958,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Specifically, major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,960,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,716,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,307,299 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,012 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MSP Recovery ( NASDAQ:LIFW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $68.00 by ($69.06). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 268.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the second quarter valued at $61,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSP Recovery in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

