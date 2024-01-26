M&T Bank Corp Acquires 124 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALNY. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.32.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ALNY stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.56. 74,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,965. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.10 and a 12 month high of $234.70. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.80.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $2.76. The business had revenue of $750.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.14 million. Equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

