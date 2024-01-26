M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 110.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 183.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 176.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CPB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.39. The company had a trading volume of 361,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,944. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 55.85%.

About Campbell Soup

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.