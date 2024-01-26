M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAON. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 1.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in AAON by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AAON by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of AAON by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in AAON by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,002. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,002. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 5,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total value of $328,868.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,745.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,561,751. 19.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.44. 41,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,131. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.97. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $75.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. AAON had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $311.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

