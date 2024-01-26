M&T Bank Corp Buys 7,892 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,892 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Silk Road Medical worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SILK. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 540,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 28.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 17.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,658 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SILK shares. CL King lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. B. Riley lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Silk Road Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.91.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

Silk Road Medical stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 102,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,779. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 10.03 and a quick ratio of 9.11.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $44.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

