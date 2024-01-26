M&T Bank Corp Buys New Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,416 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAP. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 41.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 288.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 22.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Stock Performance

Credicorp stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.89. 17,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,302. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.42 and a 12 month high of $160.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.81 and a 200 day moving average of $138.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The bank reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by ($0.13). Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.20 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Credicorp

About Credicorp

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.