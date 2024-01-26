M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,991.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,991.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 971,777 shares of company stock valued at $19,041,931. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLTR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.56. The stock had a trading volume of 13,132,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,576,090. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.67.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

