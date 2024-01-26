M&T Bank Corp Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,414,000 after acquiring an additional 498,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,025,000 after purchasing an additional 209,371 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 7.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,238,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,032,000 after acquiring an additional 81,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,188,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,937,000 after acquiring an additional 27,978 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

NASDAQ:HLNE traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $115.64. The company had a trading volume of 20,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,243. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $121.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.12.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $126.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.32 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 25.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.36%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

