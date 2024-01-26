M&T Bank Corp Has $1.17 Million Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,976 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SMFG stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 425,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,233. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on SMFG

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.