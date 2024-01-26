M&T Bank Corp Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 106,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,644,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 100,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 141,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.13.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $17.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.95. The company had a trading volume of 771,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,376. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $87.99 and a 1-year high of $147.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.05 and its 200-day moving average is $121.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

