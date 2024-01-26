M&T Bank Corp Has $1.26 Million Holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.21% of International Money Express worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,410,000 after buying an additional 89,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Money Express by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,583,000 after purchasing an additional 152,090 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,391,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,559,000 after buying an additional 36,505 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,366,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,142,000 after buying an additional 237,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in International Money Express by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,330,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after buying an additional 330,242 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMXI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on International Money Express from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of International Money Express in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on International Money Express in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

International Money Express Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMXI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.96. The stock had a trading volume of 17,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.69.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $172.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.70 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 40.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

