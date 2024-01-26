M&T Bank Corp Has $1.26 Million Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.06% of PagerDuty worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PD. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP grew its position in PagerDuty by 614.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PD traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $24.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,990. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.99. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PD shares. TD Cowen cut PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 4,571 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $100,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,165,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 33,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $867,521.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,565 shares in the company, valued at $13,136,989.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 4,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $100,562.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,976 shares of company stock worth $1,241,828. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

